Davis Polk Will Try Out Attys Returning To Office Most Days

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP will require attorneys to report to the office at least seven out of every 10 business days starting in September, the firm confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday, making it the latest major law firm to announce plans for more of its lawyers to be back at the office in the fall. Davis Polk, which has more than 800 attorneys in the U.S., will have a trial period from Sept. 13 through the end of the year in which it will generally expect lawyers to be in the office at least three days per week, subject to...

