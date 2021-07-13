EU Watchdog Floats Plans For Online Pensions 'Dashboard'

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 4:12 PM BST) -- Europe's insurance watchdog set out plans on Tuesday to develop a "dashboard" and tracking service to allow the bloc's retirement savers to plan and identify gaps in their pension pots by going online. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority has detailed proposals to launch pensions portals and tracking services across the bloc. The plans are designed to ensure that citizens in the European Union can have an overview of their retirement income and to allow regulators to monitor how well pension schemes are working in each member state. Britain has proposed an online pension portal of its own, which is set...

