Facebook Hires ACLU Atty For Civil Rights Team

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. has hired an American Civil Liberties Union legislative attorney to serve as associate general counsel for its civil rights team. Facebook said Tuesday that Manar Waheed will serve as the latest addition to its civil rights team and act as its civil rights law expert. "Joining Facebook's civil rights team is an amazing opportunity to help ensure that the company is forward-looking on civil rights," Waheed said in an emailed statement. "Technology and social media can have a big impact on people, especially marginalized communities, and I'm excited to join a team of experts who are committed to equity."...

