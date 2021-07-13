PTAB Won't Review Amgen Patent On Chemotherapy Drugs

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Amgen has escaped an attempt to torpedo a patent that covers its chemotherapy-easing drugs Neupogen and Neulasta after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board found Lupin's challenge failed to prove any of the patent's claims were not patentable. A three-judge panel of the PTAB on Monday denied a bid for inter partes review that was launched by Lupin Ltd. and Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. challenging 30 claims of U.S. Patent No. 9,856,287 B2, which is owned by Amgen. Lupin challenged the patent on various fronts, including by arguing that it was obvious over and anticipated by a European patent application referred to...

