Cooley Adds Experienced NY Prosecutor To Litigation Group

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- A former New York federal prosecutor who led the prosecutions of many high-profile figures, including former attorney Michael Cohen and financier Jeffrey Epstein, has joined Cooley LLP's growing global litigation group, the firm announced Tuesday. Russell Capone joined Cooley's New York office as a partner and will focus on white collar defense and internal investigations, according to the firm. Capone said in a statement Tuesday that he "enjoyed working across the table from Cooley's highly regarded white collar lawyers" while he was at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and had "long been impressed by the...

