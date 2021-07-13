Keys To Efficient And Accurate Doc Review For E-Discovery

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Over the past 20 years, those involved in e-discovery have grappled with increasing pressure to be more efficient and to keep costs down. Businesses involved in litigation requiring analysis of electronically stored information are looking for accurate and efficient reviews at the lowest rates possible. To be competitive in this marketplace, attorneys need to find ways to conduct reviews more efficiently, without sacrificing accuracy and a quality work product. Depending on the amount of data that needs to be reviewed, there are several key factors to consider leading up to and during a document review. A firm understanding of the documents in your...

