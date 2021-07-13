Thomas Comment Justifies Pot Summons Redo, Justices Told

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should reconsider a group of marijuana companies' challenge to IRS information summonses after Justice Clarence Thomas recently suggested that the federal government's pot prohibition may be improper, the companies told the high court. "This contradictory and unstable state of affairs strains basic principles of federalism and conceals traps for the unwary," Justice Clarence Thomas said of the federal government's current approach to marijuana. (AP Photo/John Amis) The issues raised by Justice Thomas on the federal prohibition on cannabis should be considered in a Supreme Court review of the case brought by Eric Speidell, who owns Green Solution...

