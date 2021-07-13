ITC Already Has Authority Offered By Trade Secret Misuse Bill

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Over the past decade, trade secret misappropriation perpetrated by foreign entities has become an issue of increasing concern. The past two presidential administrations have recognized this issue as a serious threat, and members of both chambers of Congress have introduced numerous bills just this year in attempts to deter these foreign threats, with a particular emphasis on threats from China.[1] One such bipartisan bill — the Stopping and Excluding Chinese Rip-offs and Exports of the United States Trade Secrets, or SECRETS, Act[2] — would create a new procedure to allow the U.S. International Trade Commission to bar imported products that benefit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS