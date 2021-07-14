Dead Atty's Common Law Widow Can't Dispute Remains Move

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has determined that a woman who identified herself as the common law wife of a deceased Lone Star State attorney did not have standing to challenge the moving of his remains to Louisiana. Darla Lexington failed to establish that she could challenge the legal authority of a long list of individuals and entities she said played a role in disinterring John O'Quinn's remains from a mausoleum in Texas and transferring them to Louisiana, as she was neither his surviving spouse, she did not own the cemetery plot in which he had been interred, nor did she qualify...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS