Sen. Republicans Blast Chopra For Silence On CFPB Inquiry

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee are accusing the Biden administration's nominee to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of blowing off questions about an alleged campaign to oust career employees at the agency, saying his refusal to answer "should disqualify" him from confirmation. In a Tuesday letter, ranking member Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and his 11 GOP colleagues demanded Rohit Chopra respond to "primarily 'yes' or 'no' questions" sent to him last month that asked what he knew about a report claiming the Biden administration has made moves to clear the deck for its own preferred personnel in the...

