Atty Moves Up The Coke Chain To GC For North America

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A longtime Coca-Cola attorney has been promoted to general counsel for North America, he said in a LinkedIn post Monday, the latest change in the beverage giant's legal department this year. Brian Henry, who has been with the Atlanta-based company for nearly two decades, most recently has served as vice president and senior managing counsel, according to his LinkedIn profile. When his new role takes effect on Aug. 1, Henry will replace Monica Howard Douglas, another veteran attorney at The Coca-Cola Co. who in April became general counsel of the company. "Grateful for the confidence that Monica Howard Douglas has placed...

