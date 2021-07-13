US Trustee Rips Forever 21's Ch. 11 Voting Procedures

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee urged a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday to reject Forever 21's proposal to solicit creditor votes on its Chapter 11 plan, arguing that the solicitation notice is confusing, contains inaccuracies and doesn't jibe with the Bankruptcy Code. In a 35-page objection filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath, the Office of the U.S. Trustee said that the bankrupt retailer's proposed disclosure statement and solicitation procedures are flawed and need to be revised. The Trustee said it is concerned some creditors will be confused because the debtors previously sent out an "opt-in" form asking creditors if they agreed to...

