Cannabis Awards Companies Duel Over Trademark

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Two companies that host awards events honoring participants in the cannabis industry are locked in a dispute over their names in Las Vegas federal court, with one company claiming the other's trademark is generic and should be canceled and the other alleging its competitor is just attempting to ride its coattails. Villano Enterprises Inc., an event company that has produced a black-tie cannabis industry awards event called the Cannabis Business Awards for nearly a decade, filed counterclaims Monday against the Las Vegas Cannabis Awards LLC, accusing the company of intentionally choosing "a confusingly similar name for their event in order to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS