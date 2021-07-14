Fed Proposes Guidance For Third-Party, Fintech Relationships

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A new proposal from the Federal Reserve's board and two other banking regulators aims to create consistent guidance on how banks should manage third-party relationships, including those with fintech companies that the board said may add complexity and heighten risks. The proposed guidance is "designed to help banking organizations manage risks associated with third-party relationships, including relationships with financial technology-focused entities," the Fed's Board of Governors said in a statement Tuesday. "Banking organizations' expanded use of third parties, especially those with new or innovative technologies, may also add complexity, including in managing consumer compliance risks, and otherwise heighten risk management considerations,"...

