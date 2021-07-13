Mich. Gov. Signs Bill To Regulate Delta-8 Cannabis Products

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed legislation to regulate a hemp-derived form of THC that she said is being sold throughout the state without being tested and regulated, bringing it under the purview of the Great Lake State seed-to-sale tracking system. Whitmer, a Democrat, said in an announcement that the THC derivative known as delta-8 will be covered by state law and regulated by the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency, or MRA, starting Oct. 11. Delta-8, which can be derived from federally legal hemp, is available for sale to anyone at retailers that can't currently sell medical or adult-use marijuana products....

