NFL Concussion Deal Masters Say Atty Fabricated Evidence

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney accused of swindling NFL players out of their life savings also "engaged in a wide-ranging, long-standing, and brazen pattern and practice of manufacturing evidence" for concussion settlement payout claims, the settlement's special masters found in a recent decision to disqualify the lawyer and his former firm. In the decision, a copy of which was obtained by Law360 and independently authenticated, the special masters found that attorney Philip Timothy Howard, who often goes by Tim Howard, and his firm Howard & Associates fabricated medical reports, directed doctors to falsify medical reports and altered other material facts as part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS