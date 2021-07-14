Subprime Firm's Restructuring Will Harm Borrowers, FCA Says

Law360, London (July 14, 2021, 12:57 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog warned on Wednesday that Provident Financial Group's proposed £50 million ($69 million) restructuring will leave customers with less redress on claims, but added that it would not block the company's attempt to get the deal approved in court. The Financial Conduct Authority said it does not support Provident's proposed scheme of arrangement, a form of restructuring under the Companies Act 2006. The City watchdog warned the subprime lender's creditors — its past and present customers and the Financial Ombudsman Service — that complainants may not get their full redress under the scheme. The company, which lends money at high...

