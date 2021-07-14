FCA Bans Convicted Fraudster From Regulated Roles

Law360, London (July 14, 2021, 5:14 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has banned the head of a financial advisory firm from performing regulated activities after he failed to disclose that he had already been disqualified from being a director after being convicted of fraud. The City watchdog said on Wednesday that it has given Matthew Creed a lifetime ban from performing any regulated activity. The regulator said it found that he "lacks honesty and integrity in respect of his dealings with the authority." The lifetime ban began on July 9. The watchdog said Creed was approved to carry out regulated activities at AAA Management Ltd. between January 2005 and...

