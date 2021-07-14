Pipeline Foods Kicks Off Ch. 11 Case With Buyer Interest

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Organic food distributor Pipeline Foods opened its Chapter 11 proceedings in Delaware on Wednesday by telling a bankruptcy judge that it intends to sell its assets and has generated interest from five potential buyers. During a virtual first-day hearing, debtor attorney Mark A. Minuti of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP said the company had suffered significant damage to its business model of delivering organic, non-GMO and sustainable ingredients to its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. "COVID-19 adversely affected the debtor's business in calendar year 2020, which affected its ability to service its debt," Minuti said. The challenges faced...

