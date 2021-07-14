EBay Trims Adevinta Stake For $2.25B To Comply In Austria

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Online marketplace eBay, led by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, announced Wednesday that it plans to sell at least 10% of its stake in Norwegian marketplace site Adevinta to private equity firm Permira, through a $2.25 billion all-cash deal intended to bring eBay in line with Austrian competition regulations. Permira will buy approximately 125 million shares of eBay Inc.'s stake in Adevinta, which is advised by Norweigan firm BAHR AS and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, for $18.02 each, according to the announcement. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year. It is subject to regulatory...

