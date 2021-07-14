Ariz. Health Co. Says Disease Provision Covers COVID Losses

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- An Arizona health care company has accused Continental Casualty Insurance Co. of "blatantly" ignoring its coverage obligations for the company's losses related to COVID-19, arguing in federal court that its suit against the insurer should move forward because it is covered for damage caused by communicable diseases. TMC Healthcare of Tucson said Continental Casualty has falsely claimed that a communicable disease like COVID-19 doesn't cause physical loss of or damage to property, when its policy expressly says otherwise, according to its filing Tuesday. The Continental Casualty all risk policy also doesn't have any exclusions for viruses or pandemics, the health care...

