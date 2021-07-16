Surprises May Lurk As 'No Surprises Act' Meets State Law

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The No Surprises Act, or NSA, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022, introduces new requirements at the federal level that aim to protect consumers from unexpected and expensive medical bills. For out-of-network emergency services and services received from nonparticipating providers at in-network facilities, the NSA caps patients' financial responsibility and creates a dispute resolution process for providers and payors to settle payment disputes. State balance billing laws will play a major part in how stakeholders operationalize the NSA's requirements. This is because Congress drafted the NSA so that it would not apply where a state has itself legislated a remedy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS