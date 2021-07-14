Justices Should Have Resolved Student Loan Discharge Issue

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- School's out for summer, and the U.S. Supreme Court is too, but not before denying certiorari in the case of McCoy v. United States.[1] On June 21, the Supreme Court dealt a blow to advocates of student loan discharges in bankruptcy with the McCoy cert denial. With federal student loan forbearance set to expire at the end of September, many hoped that the high court would weigh in on the issue to provide, if not justice, at the very least uniformity for the millions of Americans who currently have these loans. With this uncertain status quo maintained, practitioners and debtors alike...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS