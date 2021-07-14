Fed. Circ. Won't Undo Johnson Controls Unit's IP Loss

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday declined to revive video surveillance system patents owned by a Johnson Controls unit, affirming that the company failed to show the patents covered eligible subject matter. A three-judge panel turned down an appeal lodged by Sensormatic Electronics LLC, a unit of Johnson Controls, the Irish building security, fire safety, heating, ventilating and air conditioning giant. Last year, a Delaware federal judge had thrown out a collection of five patents that Sensormatic asserted against Wyze Labs, a Seattle-based video surveillance startup launched by a group of former Amazon employees. The patents, the earliest of which was issued...

