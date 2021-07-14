Alston & Bird, Gibson Lead Ali Group's $4.8B Welbilt Buy

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Food service equipment supplier Welbilt Inc. said Wednesday that it will accept a sweetened $4.8 billion buyout from fellow food service equipment company Ali Group, after fellow bidder Middleby Corp. declined to adjust its offer. Ali Group of Italy last week said it would pay $24 per share in cash, up from a $23 per share offer it put forward in May. Welbilt had initially agreed to be bought by Middleby Corp. in April, through an all-stock deal with a $4.3 billion enterprise value. Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, Welbilt provides chefs and restaurant operators with equipment like coffee machines, deep...

