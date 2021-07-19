FINRA Shows Subtle Shift On Evaluating Best Execution

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 1:27 PM EDT) -- On June 23, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority issued Regulatory Notice 21-23 on best execution and payment order flow. Most of the material in the notice reminds member firms of existing rules and guidance found in prior FINRA notices and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission releases about best execution. There are three new concepts, however, that merit discussion: (1) a new position that payment for order flow, or PFOF, arrangements may not be taken into account in analyzing market quality, contradicting existing guidance; (2) a prohibition on PFOF contractual arrangements that may reduce price improvement opportunities; and (3) a warning that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS