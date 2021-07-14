DC Circ. Scraps McGahn Ruling On House Subpoena Power

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The full D.C. Circuit has vacated a panel's previous ruling against House Democrats' effort to enforce a subpoena of former White House counsel Don McGahn, after attorneys for lawmakers and the Biden administration reached a deal for the Jones Day partner to testify behind closed doors. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday lauded the circuit court's decision, which had come a day earlier and granted the parties' joint motion to dismiss the case voluntarily and vacate a 2-1 ruling issued last August that said Congress lacks the authority to seek the court-ordered enforcement of a congressional subpoena directed at an executive branch...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS