Paul Hastings, Gibson Dunn Lay Out Office Return Plans

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has clarified the firm's return-to-office plan, saying that flexible work arrangements would remain "hallmarks" of its operations, while Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP says attorneys can work remotely whenever they feel it's "appropriate" once offices officially reopen in the fall, Law360 learned Thursday Paul Hastings said the option to work remotely will remain available to attorneys, according to an internal memo obtained by Law360 on Thursday. The memo, dated June 22, came roughly a month after the firm announced that it planned to reopen its U.S. offices in early July, with a target date of Sept. 7 for a...

