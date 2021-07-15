Litigation Funder Says DQ'd NFL Concussion Firm Owes $30M

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The insolvent firm of Tim Howard, a Florida attorney who was accused of swindling NFL players out of their life savings and was recently disqualified from the league's concussion settlement, owes litigation funder Virage Capital Management $30 million, according to recent insolvency proceedings in Florida state court. Howard's firm, Howard & Associates Attorneys At Law PA, is undergoing an insolvency proceeding in Florida state court with Virage as the largest creditor. The funder is seeking a piece of concussion settlement payouts from the firm's clients, according to court documents filed in the NFL concussion settlement Wednesday. Virage, the assignee handling Howard's...

