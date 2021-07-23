What Food Industry Can Expect After Biden Antitrust Order

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- While campaigning in 2020, President Joe Biden broadcast his concern about increased market concentration in American agribusiness. Then-candidate Biden promised to "protect small and medium-sized farmers and producers" from alleged "monopolistic markets" through increased enforcement of the Clayton Antitrust Act and the Packers and Stockyards Act.[1] On July 9, Biden took a step toward fulfilling that promise, issuing a wide-ranging executive order intended to promote competition in numerous sectors of the U.S. economy through 72 specific initiatives, including many in the food and agriculture industries.[2] The order instructs numerous federal agencies, including the primary antitrust enforcers, to undertake multiple actions to...

