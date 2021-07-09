Biden Competition Order May Shift Ocean Carriers' Course

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's July 9 executive order on promoting competition in the American economy directs federal agencies to strengthen oversight of several key industries that are perceived to have been adversely affected by the monopolistic control of a small number of dominant companies. The industries addressed in the administration's latest move encompass numerous segments of the global economy, including agribusiness, freight rail, health care and international shipping. The order reflects a whole-of-government effort to promote competition in the American economy, providing 72 individual recommendations to foster competition, including multiple provisions related to the global shipping industry. The order is intended to mark the...

