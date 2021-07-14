Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crypto Trader Can't File For Bankruptcy Amid SEC Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- An Idaho man accused of running a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme can't file for Chapter 11 because the terms of a court-imposed restraining order and a preliminary injunction explicitly disallow bankruptcy filings, an Idaho federal court has found.

Shawn Cutting and his investment entity, Crypto Traders Management LLC, didn't demonstrate any change in circumstances that would warrant adjusting the terms of a $13.8 million asset freeze, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill said Tuesday.

The court had issued a temporary restraining order freezing the assets along with other restrictions after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed an enforcement suit accusing Cutting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!