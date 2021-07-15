Group Blasts Pa. Approval Of Gas Plant Air Emission Plan

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- An environmental group filed an appeal of an air pollution plan that Pennsylvania officials approved for a 1,000-megawatt gas-fired power plant, faulting the proponent's plans for emissions controls and raising concerns about the project's potential impact on nearby areas. Clean Air Council is fighting an air quality plan issued in June by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to Robinson Power Co. LLC, which wants to build a natural gas plant in Robinson Township, located to the west of Pittsburgh. The appeal was filed with the Environmental Hearing Board, which reviews decisions by the Pennsylvania DEP. "The location of the Robinson Power...

