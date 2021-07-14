Mich. Suspends Pot Co.'s License, Citing Food Handler Slips

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency has suspended operations at a Bay City marijuana processing facility, claiming that the plant ignored rules for compliance monitoring and that individuals at the facility exhibited some questionable food-handling practices. In a complaint and summary suspension order filed Monday, the state regulator alleged that, in April, it conducted a compliance check at the site and found that 3843 Euclid LLC, which does business as MEDfarms, was storing some of its Covert Cups edibles in ways that didn't allow the MRA to clearly match the products to passing compliance test results entered into the statewide monitoring system....

