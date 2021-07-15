Federal Courts Backing New Legislation To Protect Judges

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The federal judiciary is throwing its support behind legislation introduced in the U.S. Congress designed to shield federal judges' personal information from the public in the wake of a deadly attack at a New Jersey federal judge's home last summer. The Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act of 2021, which was introduced in the Senate by Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., would protect judges' personally identifiable information in federal databases and keep data brokers from reselling that information, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said in an announcement when the bill was introduced Wednesday. "We are very...

