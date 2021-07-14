Girardi Firm Directed Fee Payments To His Wife, Trustee Says

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Erika Girardi, the reality TV star ex-wife of disgraced attorney Thomas Girardi, has been collecting California lottery payments that her ex-husband's now-bankrupt firm accepted in lieu of fees in a 2012 settlement, the Girardi Keese's liquidation trustee claimed Wednesday, adding that the firm and the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star had hidden those payments from the court and creditors. The alleged — and unusual — scheme was purportedly uncovered by Elissa Miller, the bankruptcy trustee liquidating the firm's assets. Miller said that she's intercepted $19,760 in lottery payments being dispersed to Girardi this year. Miller outlined the allegations in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS