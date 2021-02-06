Sens. Advance Biden Appellate Picks, Spar Over Defenders

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Senate panel on Thursday advanced President Joe Biden's nominees to the Second and Tenth circuits and Washington state's federal bench as Republicans questioned the philosophy and experience that public defenders would bring to appellate courts. Second Circuit pick Eunice C. Lee saw an 11-10 vote along party lines. An abstention by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., avoided a tie vote that would make her eventual confirmation take up more time on the Senate floor. The Judiciary Committee's top Republican, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, criticized Lee's lack of civil litigation experience, citing "basic questions about civil procedure" at the nominees' confirmation hearing...

