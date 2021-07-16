Senate Confirms NCAA's Top Legal Officer To VA Post

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT) -- The Senate has overwhelmingly confirmed a former Latham & Watkins LLP partner and the National Collegiate Athletic Association's most recent chief legal officer to serve as deputy secretary to Secretary Denis McDonough at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Donald Remy on Thursday received confirmation to take on the No. 2 role for veteran affairs on a bipartisan 91-8 vote. Democrats were joined in support by all but eight Republican senators: Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Josh Hawley of Missouri, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Rick Scott of Florida, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Roger...

