Underwriters Warn Over Post-Grenfell Building Legislation

Law360, London (July 15, 2021, 2:38 PM BST) -- Insurers warned on Thursday of an impact on the availability of professional indemnity coverage as a result of proposed legislation to improve building safety following the devastating Grenfell Tower fire in London. The International Underwriting Association, a trade body, said that the government needed to carefully weigh whether to include retroactive liability for construction defects in its Building Safety Bill. The bill will pave the way for the creation of a building safety regulator and tougher penalties for construction companies that cut corners when building high-rise residential towers. The legislation was introduced following the tragedy at Grenfell Tower, a 24-story London...

