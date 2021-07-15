Gov't, Firms Urged To Act As Scam Reports Jump 33%

Law360, London (July 15, 2021, 4:31 PM BST) -- Government, banks and technology companies must act to prevent people being conned, as new data shows a sharp rise in scams during the pandemic to more than 400,000 cases in 12 months, a consumer group said on Thursday. Consumers reported a total of 413,553 cons to Action Fraud, a national center for fraud and cybercrime operated by City of London Police, in the year to April 2021, Which? said. This marks a 33% rise from the same period a year earlier and is estimated to have cost victims more than £2.3 billion ($3.2 billion), the group said. Action Fraud's figures contrast with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS