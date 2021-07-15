Big Four Dominate Blue-Chips' Audits, Watchdog Finds

Law360, London (July 15, 2021, 2:06 PM BST) -- The accounting watchdog has said that the Big Four firms continue to dominate the audit of Britain's largest companies, despite bids to break their hold on the sector by increasing competition. The Financial Reporting Council said on Wednesday that all FTSE 100 companies, the biggest listings on the London Stock Exchange, were audited in 2020 by KMPG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte or Ernst & Young, collectively known as the Big Four. The four companies were collectively responsible for all blue-chip company audits in 2019 too. The watchdog said that the five largest firms outside the Big Four audited 19 of FTSE 250 companies —...

