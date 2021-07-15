Drugmakers Fined Record £260M For Overcharging NHS

Law360, London (July 15, 2021, 11:50 AM BST) -- Britain's competition watchdog said Thursday it has fined a group of pharmaceutical companies including U.K. giant Accord a total of £260 million ($360 million) for overcharging the National Health Service for a life-saving adrenal drug by more than 10,000%. The pharmaceutical companies have been fined a total of £260 million ($360 million) by the competition watchdog after it found they had overcharged the NHS. (Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images) The penalty is the largest to have been handed out by the Competition and Markets Authority, which found that the Accord Healthcare pharmaceutical group overcharged the health service for its generic tablet...

