Investor Fights Extradition To Germany Over €125M Fraud

Law360, London (July 15, 2021, 7:31 PM BST) -- A British property investor would not get a fair trial if extradited to Germany to face charges of running a criminal gang that stole €125.6 million ($148.3 million) in a carbon credits carousel tax fraud, his lawyers told a court Thursday. Counsel for Peter Singh Virdee, 48, argued at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court that it is being asked to approve the prospect of his client facing charges in Germany based on "untested" hearsay evidence that is "offensive to the notion of a fair trial." Virdee claims he is the victim of abusive prosecution based on the testimony of the...

