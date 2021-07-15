WTO Members Ready To Intensify Fisheries Subsidies Talks

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala declared the latest round of fisheries subsidies talks a "success" Thursday, highlighting all sides' willingness to move forward with a draft agreement after two decades of stalled negotiations. While the WTO's members have agreed to negotiate based on the draft text, multiple delegations, including the U.S., China and the European Union, were quick to voice reservations on the current version following Thursday's day-long meeting. "Today we were looking for the political guidance, the political support to move forward," Okonjo-Iweala told reporters. "And for the first time in 20 years, we have a text that has...

