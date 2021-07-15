BIP Ups Inter Pipeline Bid To $6.8B In Hostile Pursuit

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Infrastructure again increased its unsolicited takeover bid for Canadian energy infrastructure business Inter Pipeline on Thursday, offering about CA$8.58 billion ($6.8 billion) in hopes of beating an already-inked sale to Pembina Pipeline. The increased tender offer from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP calls for each Inter Pipeline Ltd. share to be swapped for either CA$20.00 in cash or one-quarter of a BIP share, worth CA$23.85 as of Wednesday's close, BIP said. The announcement is the latest in a series of revised offers BIP has put forward while trying to tempt its fellow Inter Pipeline shareholders away from a roughly CA$8.3 billion...

