Netflix Sued By Ex-Legal Affairs Director For Alleged Bias

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Netflix has been slapped with wrongful termination and gender and race discrimination claims by a former director in its business and legal affairs department, who contends the streaming giant tossed her after she complained about its tax structure in India. Nandini Mehta alleges that Netflix Inc. found a pretext to fire her over her use of a corporate credit card after she raised concerns to superiors about how the company structured its operations in India, apparently in an attempt to minimize what it might owe in taxes, according to the complaint she filed Tuesday in California Superior Court in Los Angeles...

