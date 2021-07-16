Holland & Knight Snags 2 Orrick Attys For Calif. Office

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has tapped two Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP attorneys to work as partners in the firm's Orange County, California, office. Holland & Knight said on Thursday that Bryan Gadol and Wendy Kottmeier, who have collaborated for 20 years, will work on mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions. Gadol will lead Holland & Knight's California corporate, M&A and private equity practice. Gadol said in a statement that the two attorneys are "delighted to have the opportunity to lead the expansion of the firm's corporate practice in California." "We believe our deep client relationships in Southern California and...

