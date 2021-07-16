GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The acting leader of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division suggested that funds touting green investments can anticipate increased scrutiny, and a report showed $21.5 million of donations from companies and trade associations in the 2018 and 2020 election cycles supported key legislators and governors in states considering restrictive voting laws. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Top SEC Official Hints More ESG Enforcement on Horizon The acting head of the SEC's enforcement division on Tuesday hinted that funds touting green investments can expect increased scrutiny and that more disclosure-related...

