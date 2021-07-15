Breyer Still Undecided On Retirement Amid Pressure

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has not yet decided when he will retire despite liberals calling for him to step down so that President Joe Biden can name his replacement, the 82-year-old jurist told CNN in an interview published Thursday. Justice Breyer, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994, said the two factors that he will consider in making such a decision would be "health" and "the court." Liberal hopes that he would retire before the next term were diminished earlier this month when the end of the court's October 2020 session came without any word of his resignation;...

