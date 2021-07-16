Property Manager To Pay £2M Over Financial Crime Allegations

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 2:47 PM BST) -- A London-based property developer facing allegations of money laundering and mortgage fraud has agreed to surrender assets worth almost £2 million ($2.8 million) to settle a civil recovery claim, the National Crime Agency has said. The order, which helps the agency recover criminal proceeds without the need for a conviction, targeted three properties in London and £1.13 million in banked cash, the law enforcement unit said on Thursday. The NCA said its case against Richard Leahy was that the property was the proceeds of his criminal conduct. Leahy, 56, was involved for more than 15 years in crimes such as money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS